Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247.75 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 244.04 ($3.19), 14,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 85,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.15).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.58 million and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

