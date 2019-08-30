Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst (LON:ASCI) Trading Down 1.5%

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), approximately 1,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Company Profile (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

