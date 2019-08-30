Abjcoin (ABJ) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Abjcoin has a total market cap of $66,172.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abjcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abjcoin Profile

Abjcoin (ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abjcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

