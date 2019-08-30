Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.79

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $19.80. Absa Group shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Absa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

