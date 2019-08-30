Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $7.93. Absolute Software shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 16,545 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $323.00 million and a P/E ratio of 43.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.48.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

