Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 784.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $126.62. 2,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,652. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.