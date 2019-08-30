Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 67000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65. The company has a market cap of $4.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

