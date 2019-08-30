Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.13. The stock had a trading volume of 93,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.88 and its 200 day moving average is $279.56. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Adobe’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

