Advanced Internet Blocks Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $79,271.00 and approximately $2,021.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00669833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.