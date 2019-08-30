aelf Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, AirSwap, CoinTiger and Huobi. During the last week, aelf has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and $9.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01336783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091292 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021580 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,780,000 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Allbit, Tokenomy, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Bithumb, GOPAX, Koinex, BigONE, Kucoin, ABCC, CoinTiger and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

