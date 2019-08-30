AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.17. AeroGrow International shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AeroGrow International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

AeroGrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

