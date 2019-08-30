AI Doctor 1-Day Volume Hits $188,699.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Huobi and Allcoin. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.81 million and $188,699.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040271 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.04865039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

