AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.45

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 9702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOS shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark set a C$11.50 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.72. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 4,900 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.16 per share, with a total value of C$39,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,469,887.52. Also, Senior Officer Christos Bitsakakis bought 11,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$92,293.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,300 shares in the company, valued at C$422,032.09.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

