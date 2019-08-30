Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Up 6.2%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, 351,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,136,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -2.81.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

