Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.93. Akorn shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,341,745 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akorn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Get Akorn alerts:

The company has a market cap of $368.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan D. Weinstein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Akorn by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 2,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.