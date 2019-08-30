Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Alamo Group has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $117.76.

In other news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $130,476.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,981 shares of company stock valued at $727,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Alamo Group by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alamo Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.