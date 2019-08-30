Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 483.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. 30,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,025. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

