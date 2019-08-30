Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.13. 6,771,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,455,918. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

