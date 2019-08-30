Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.27

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.27 and traded as high as $84.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 319,481 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATD.B. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

