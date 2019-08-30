Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $676,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,333,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.76 on Friday, hitting $1,187.09. 530,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,175.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,157.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $809.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

