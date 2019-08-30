AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.09. AltiGen Communications shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 537 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AltiGen Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

