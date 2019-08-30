Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.00. 380,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,674. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $109,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

