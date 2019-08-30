Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $119,151.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, Mercatox, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

