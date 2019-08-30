American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.27 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.70-0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ AOBC traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,121. The company has a market capitalization of $402.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.68. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOBC. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

