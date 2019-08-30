American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.58 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.70-0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:AOBC traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $6.31. 292,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $402.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

