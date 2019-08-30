American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $86,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,229.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $353,135 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2,671.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.