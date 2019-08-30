American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 4.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.19% of American Water Works worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after buying an additional 161,731 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 59,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. 38,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $126.95.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

