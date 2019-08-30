Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 72,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARREF shares. ValuEngine cut Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources LTD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

