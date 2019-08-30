Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

TAST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 13,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

