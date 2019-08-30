Analysts Anticipate Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Daseke has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Easter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sinclair purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daseke by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Daseke by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Daseke by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

