Analysts Anticipate Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Immunomedics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of IMMU stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.11. 53,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,996. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.98. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 785,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,575,720.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,726,078 shares of company stock worth $47,241,402 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 215.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

