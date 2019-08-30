Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $91.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.31 million and the highest is $91.96 million. CalAmp reported sales of $96.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $372.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $379.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.43 million, with estimates ranging from $386.15 million to $405.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded CalAmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other CalAmp news, Director Larry J. Wolfe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 223,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $318.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

