Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

8/30/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

8/29/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

8/21/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

7/18/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

7/17/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

7/2/2019 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

