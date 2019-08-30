Analysts Set Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) PT at $27.25

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 87,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.07 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 25.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,132 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 206,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 177,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after acquiring an additional 173,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

