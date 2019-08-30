Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.00

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 20903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and a PE ratio of -126.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.33.

Angling Direct Company Profile (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products in the United Kingdom. It offers baits and additives, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bedchair accessories, bedchairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, books, buckets and riddles, catapults, chairs, clothing, cooking equipment, DVDs, fish care products, flies, fly lines, fly storage products, indicators, lures, miscellaneous products, nets, pole accessories, pole support products, poles and whips, reels, rods, rod and reel combo products, rod pods, rod support products, scales, seat box accessories, seat boxes, and sleeping bags and pillows.

