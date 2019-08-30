Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,518,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 128,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.61.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

