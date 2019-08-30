Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.54. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

APO opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,415,000 after acquiring an additional 601,147 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.