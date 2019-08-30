Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Lifted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $40,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.47. 38,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,968. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

