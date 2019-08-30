ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $13.65

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $13.65. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 3,064,157 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. ValuEngine downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

