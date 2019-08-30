Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 267,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

