Arion Trading Up 63.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $43,075.00 and $116.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021086 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,998,148 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

