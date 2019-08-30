Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $306,426.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $306,426.00 and $7,084.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,610.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.01759397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.66 or 0.02920617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00674630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00705956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00466171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

