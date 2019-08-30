Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,319,000 after purchasing an additional 392,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 140,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.84, for a total value of $35,458,534.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $116,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,553 shares of company stock worth $53,822,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

ANET stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,213. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

