Ark Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $307,412.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000886 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, Binance, COSS, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

