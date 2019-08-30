ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 2,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $968.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.