Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels accounts for approximately 9.6% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,335.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

