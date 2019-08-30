AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce sales of $45.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $46.13 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $182.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.24 billion to $184.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $183.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $180.37 billion to $187.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,088,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,000 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 161,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 123,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

