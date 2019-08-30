AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 119,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 381,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,088,460. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.