Auctus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $511.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Auctus has a market cap of $87,632.00 and $511.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Auctus has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00233636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01345362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00092307 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,840,215 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.