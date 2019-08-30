Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 0.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.61, 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 54,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $719.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

